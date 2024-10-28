Boy riding mini-bike killed by hit-and-run driver in Los Angeles

The Brief A boy is dead after he was struck by a driver while riding a mini-bike in Los Angeles overnight. The incident happened on Arapahoe Street approaching Olympic Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. The boy died at the scene, and the hit-and-run driver is still on the run.



The search is on for a hit-and-run driver who killed a boy riding a mini-bike in Los Angeles.

It happened Monday around 1:30 a.m. on Arapahoe Street approaching Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The boy was riding the bike headed north when he collided with the suspect vehicle, traveling eastbound on Olympic.

The driver did not stop to help the boy and drove away from the scene, police said.

The boy died at the scene despite lifesaving measures by paramedics.

His identity was not immediately released.

A description of the suspect was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD West Traffic division at 213-473-0234.



