'Boy Meets World' cast reunites for Mr. Feeny's 96th birthday

Talk about a heck of a high school reunion!

William Daniels, also known as Mr. Feeny from "Boy Meets World," just turned 96 - and he had his favorite former students to celebrate the special day with him.

The whole gang reunited for Daniels' March 31 birthday with a celebratory dinner before their appearance at the 2023 Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, People reports.

File photo of 'Boy Meets World' cast on July 7, 1994. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

"The gang was honored to celebrate 96 years with the legendary Bill Daniels, in-person at Chicago's @theloyalistchicago," a post shared to the Pod Meets World Instagram read. "What a life, what an icon."

Present at the birthday dinner were Daniels' wife Bonnie Bartlett Daniels, along with fellow BMW alumni Will Friedle, Danielle Fishel, Ryder Strong, Trina McGee-Davis, and Anthony Tyler Quinn.

Daniels took to his own Instagram April 1 to share a photo of him and his wife smiling next to a cupcake with the "96" number candles on top.

"Time flies!" Daniels captioned the sweet pic. "Spend it with the ones you love. Thank you for all the birthday wishes, they make me feel so young!"

Back in June, Friedle, Strong and Fishel reflected on having Daniels as a co-star.

"When we were kids, goofing off and having a good time, he was very much a Feeny-like presence," Strong told People. "Even when the cameras weren't there, in terms of knowing his lines, being a complete professional, being on time. Those were things that we needed to see, and had to learn to emulate in order to be professionals in the industry."

File photo of 'Boy Meets World' cast on May 5, 2000. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

The gang will reunite again in September at the Tampa Bay Comic Con for the 30th anniversary of the show's debut.

