Bomb threats reported at Southern California vote count centers

Bomb threats were reported at two ballot counting sites in Southern California – Orange and Riverside counties – on Friday night.

The threats came as both buildings had people in there counting the votes from the Nov. 2024 general election races.

Orange County's election office got the bomb threat in its Santa Ana office on Friday evening. Orange County deputies responded to the scene and helped people in the building evacuate.

No bombs were found and everyone was safe, officials in Orange County said.

In the Riverside County bomb threat, deputies were called into the building along Gateway Drive a little after 6:30 p.m. Like the Orange County building, the Riverside office was also evacuated and everyone was safe, officials with the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said.

It is unknown who was behind either threats and officials did not explicitly say if the two incidents were related.

The vote counting will resume on Saturday, November 9.