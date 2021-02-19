Bomb squad responds to suspicious package that turns out to be a bag of kittens

article

A bomb squad never knows what they’re going to find when responding to reports of a suspicious package, but they’d probably take discoveries like the one they made on Feb. 18 any day of the week.

The Butler County Bomb Unit arrived at an Ohio church on Thursday to investigate an unrecognized bag that had been left on the property.

"When Specialist Mike Grimes and Det. Detherage arrived, they didn't hear ticking they heard purring," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies opened the bag to find a mother cat and her six kittens wrapped up inside.

They also found a note, which read: "Mom’s name is Sprinkles. She began giving birth at 2 p.m. Wed. Feb. 17th."

Deputies said the felines are "warm, cozy, and fed'" at a local animal shelter.

This story was reported from Atlanta.