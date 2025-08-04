Bomb squad called into investigate street in Sylmar

article

SkyFOX was over the scene of police possibly looking for explosives near Sylmar.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 11000 block of Terra Bella Street a little before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, August 4.

What we don't know:

A bomb squad has been called to investigate the area but officials did not explicitly say if a bomb has been found.

LAPD was told witnesses spotted what may be "possible military ordinance." Officials did not specify what they mean by that.