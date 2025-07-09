Body found in blanket outside Pasadena Goodwill store
PASADENA, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Pasadena after a man's body was found outside a Goodwill store, according to authorities.
What we know:
A Goodwill employee found the body wrapped in a blanket and tarp on Tuesday near the donation drop-off on Fair Oaks Avenue in Pasadena.
Investigators sealed off the area and searched through donated items for clues.
Police stated there were no obvious signs of injury to the body.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet identified the man.
The cause of his death remains unknown.
What's next:
Police are actively working to identify the man found and to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death.
The Source: Information for this report comes directly from official statements by Pasadena city spokeswoman Lisa Derderian, detailing the discovery of the deceased man and the ongoing investigation into suspicious activity by detectives at the scene.