Mother demands justice a year after son was killed by alleged meth-impaired driver

It’s been nearly a year since 18-year-old Mark Rosales was killed while walking with a friend in San Bernardino — allegedly struck by a driver under the influence of meth. His mother, Angelina Rosales, is still fighting for justice as no criminal charges have been filed.

What they're saying:

The family says it's a case of bad police work.

"My family hasn't been able to grieve my son the way we should be, because I'm having to fight with them, hold them accountable to do their job," Angelina Rosales told FOX 11.

According to the Rosales family, officers with the San Bernardino Police Department failed to conduct a field sobriety test at the scene. Two hours later, the driver, who never left the scene, took a blood test which showed high levels of meth in her system.

Despite those results, the driver has not been charged with a felony.

"I'm asking for the DA to do their job. I am asking for the DA to bring justice for my son and for our family to get, you know, I mean, this is never gonna give us closure. But the fact that my son was a good-hearted young man. He had a bright future ahead of him. He had goals, and he got his life taken away by somebody that had no value for life," she said.

The family is asking the San Bernardino County DA's Office to at the very least file a misdemeanor charge so that it will go on the driver's record. The driver has a criminal history that involves drug use and possession for sale.

FOX 11 reached out to the DA's office for comment but has not heard back.