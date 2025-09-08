Body found inside Tesla trunk at a Hollywood tow yard

The Brief LAPD is investigating the discovery of a body found in the trunk of a Tesla at a Hollywood tow yard. The body was discovered by tow yard workers who noticed a strong odor coming from the car. The Tesla had been towed to the lot last week after being reported as missing.



Los Angeles police are investigating a body discovered inside the trunk of a Tesla at a tow yard in Hollywood.

Workers at Hollywood Tow made the gruesome discovery Monday afternoon. According to reports, workers noticed a strong smell coming from the Tesla and called police. When authorities arrived, they found a body wrapped in a bag inside the vehicle’s trunk.

"I heard about it, and it's pretty shocking," said Victor, a worker at the tow yard. "So it's a tow yard, LAPD's tow yard. It's pretty shocking to me."

FOX 11 asked Victor if he remembered anything unusual about the vehicle where the body was discovered.

"I don't know," the worker said. "I was here this weekend, so I don't know. I know there are cars upstairs, a lot of them."

The car was reportedly towed in from the Hollywood Hills last week after someone called it in as missing. Exact details about where the car was picked up have not been released.

"In this part of town, it doesn't surprise me much, honestly," said Michael Gurshteain.

Los Angeles police at the scene refused to answer questions about the investigation. So far, no information has been released about the victim or possible suspects.

"People do weird things," said John Rosenstein. "We don't think it's too crazy around here when this happens every once in a while."