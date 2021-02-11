Body found in U-Haul truck during Northeast Philadelphia traffic stop, police say

The Philadelphia police department is investigating after they say a body was found inside a trash bag in the back of a U-Haul truck during a traffic stop in Northeast Philadelphia.

It started with a call to police about a possible burglary and a U-Haul truck. It ended with a gruesome discovery after police pulled the truck over and the driver got out with a startling admission.

"Gets out of the vehicle says he had nothing to do with it, he's just moving the body and there's one in the back," Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp said.

Police say human remains were found in the back of a U-Haul truck during a traffic stop on Thursday.

When officers opened the back of the U-Haul they found the dismembered body of a man stuffed in a black trash bag along with a knife and other evidence. They quickly called for homicide detectives.

Police say the 70-year-old murder victim lived just a few blocks away on Sanibel Street. His home is surrounded by surveillance cameras and commercial style beehives. There were birds and exotic animals inside.

The driver of the U-Haul and his passenger were immediately taken to the Homicide Unit for questioning. Police say they are persons of interest. The truck and dismembered body were taken to the medical examiners officer for an autopsy.

Police are now awaiting a warrant to further search the van and a nearby home.

