Body found after crews put out fire in Santa Clarita

The Brief A body was discovered in Santa Clarita after firefighters extinguished a brush fire Tuesday night. Sheriff's homicide detectives are investigating the death. The cause of both the fire and the individual's death are currently under investigation.



Sheriff's homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of a body found in a Santa Clarita field after firefighters extinguished a fire on Tuesday night.

What we know:

On Tuesday, July 22, at approximately 10 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a half-acre brush fire.

The fire was burning behind a gated community at the intersection of Penlon Way and Soledad Canyon Road.

After crews put out the fire, they discovered a body in the heavy brush.

What we don't know:

The cause of the brush fire remains under investigation.

Additionally, the identity of the victim and the cause of death are currently unknown, as sheriff's homicide detectives continue to investigate the incident.