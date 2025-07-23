Body found after crews put out fire in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - Sheriff's homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of a body found in a Santa Clarita field after firefighters extinguished a fire on Tuesday night.
What we know:
On Tuesday, July 22, at approximately 10 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a half-acre brush fire.
The fire was burning behind a gated community at the intersection of Penlon Way and Soledad Canyon Road.
After crews put out the fire, they discovered a body in the heavy brush.
What we don't know:
The cause of the brush fire remains under investigation.
Additionally, the identity of the victim and the cause of death are currently unknown, as sheriff's homicide detectives continue to investigate the incident.
The Source: The information in this report is based on details provided by the Los Angeles County Fire Department regarding their response to the brush fire, as well as confirmation from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department regarding their homicide investigation.