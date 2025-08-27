California restaurant owner accused of hiring gang member to set fire to own restaurant

article

The Brief Fresno restaurant operator Robert "Bobby" Salazar was arrested on a federal complaint for arson. The DOJ said he allegedly hired a motorcycle gang member to set fire to one of his underperforming restaurants. Salazar told his insurance company he had nothing to do with the arson and was paid at least $980,739 for his insurance claim.



A restaurant owner and operator in Fresno, California was arrested for allegedly directing a motorcycle gang member to set fire to one of his underperforming restaurants, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Robert "Bobby" Salazar, 63, was arrested on a federal complaint for arson of commercial property and arson in furtherance of a felony.

According to court documents, on April 2, 2024, a fire broke out at the vacant Bobby Salazar's restaurant on Blackstone Avenue in Fresno. Investigators determined that the cause of the fire was arson, as they located partially burned gas cans inside the restaurant.

Investigators soon learned that the person who set the fire was the president of a local motorcycle club and allege that Salazar hired him to start the fire.

Salazar then claimed to his insurance company that he had nothing to do with the arson. According to the DOJ, he was ultimately paid out at least $980,739 for his insurance claim.

What's next:

If convicted, Salazar faces between five and 20 years in prison for commercial arson, plus an additional 10 years for committing arson in furtherance of a felony.