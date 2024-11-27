Alleged road rage driver charged in deadly hit-and-run of teen cyclist at BMO Stadium

The California Highway Patrol has filed multiple charges against a 28-year-old suspect accused in a road rage incident that led to the death of a 16-year-old bicyclist in Exposition Park at BMO Stadium in the days before Thanksgiving.

The young victim was identified by the LA Medical Examiner as Jonathan Flores, and his death was ruled a homicide caused by multiple blunt force injuries.

CHP officials said on the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 22, about 40 teen bicyclists were riding south on Figueroa Street when an altercation occurred between the group and the driver of a Honda sedan.

Witnesses said the driver followed the group into the BMO Stadium parking lot, where the suspect proceeded to strike Flores with his vehicle and fled the scene. Flores was not believed to be involved in the initial dispute.

The following evening, CHP detectives served a search warrant at a home associated with the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Jonathan Antonio Rodriguez. Investigators said he was the driver of the Honda who struck Flores.

On Tuesday, Rodriguez was charged with murder, felony hit-and-run, and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

"On behalf of the CHP, I extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones mourning this tragic loss during the holidays," said CHP Chief Chris Margaris. "We stand with you in this time of grief and are actively working to bring the person responsible to justice."

Rodriguez's bail has been set at $2 million.