'Blippi': Man behind popular kids' show gives first TV interview as Clayton Grimm

Anyone with kids — or who is a kid at heart — is likely familiar with a cheerful character named Blippi.

The internet sensation in orange suspenders and glasses has brought smiles to millions. For the first time, he gave an interview as himself, Clayton Grimm, on Good Day LA.

Without the bow tie, Grimm is nearly unrecognizable. Still, he said he’s often stopped when out and about, and once he slips into his character’s voice, "it’s game over."

How Grimm became ‘Blippi’

Grimm said he studied theater at New York University and worked with the 52nd Street Project, a nonprofit for kids.

"I taught after-school chess and music … and loved working with kids, loved doing theater. And then they had an audition for the national tour of ‘Blippi: The Musical.’ I got cast and toured, and it was amazing," he said.

Then the pandemic hit. At some point, Grimm received an email asking him to audition as the YouTube Blippi.

"They were like, ‘Can you fly to LA tomorrow?’ And I was like, ‘Sure, fine, no stress,’" Grimm recalled.

Grimm said he had no idea how much his life would change.

"I think every morning I wake up pinching myself," he said Monday on Good Day LA. "This is the best job in the world."

At 29, Grimm said he enjoys every second working as Blippi and would be open to other projects.

"I love working with kids and the things we do there. But who knows? Maybe a sitcom or another television show — maybe one, ideally, with fewer excavators and dinosaurs," he said.

Life beyond ‘Blippi’

While Blippi is not married, Grimm tied the knot with his wife, Bella, about a year and a half ago.

"Blippi is married to curiosity," Grimm joked.

As for the actor, he said his marriage has "been amazing."

The two have known each other since high school and began dating in college.

"We’ve been together coming up on 10 years, so it’s been great," he said.

The latest season of "Blippi’s Job Show" is available to stream on Netflix.