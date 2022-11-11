Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters

The highly anticipated movie, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," hit theaters Friday.

In the movie, Wakanda grapples with its decision to join the international community. Wakanda is also struggling with T'Challa's death as they come under attack by other countries that want its supply of vibranium.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress, Janeshia Adams-Ginyard, spoke with FOX 11 about the film.

"I'm super ecstatic. To say I'm super excited is an understatement because we put so much work into this movie. We shot it during the pandemic so it's a celebration of completion. A celebration of completing this piece of work and also celebrating Chadwick and his absence of not being able to be there present with us but he was there in spirit. I am just so happy. I cannot wait for the world to see it. I think everyone will be very pleased and satisfied with how he is honored on our screen," said Adams-Ginyard.

Adams-Ginyard said Chadwick Boseman was friendly and engaging on set. She decided to honor him with the body paint she wore to the movie's premiere on October 26 at El Capitan Theatre.

"I said you know what we gotta take it back to the ancestors. They celebrate different occasions and life-changing events with body paint so that was my decision I thought about that many months in advance," she said.

Adams-Ginyard plays "Nomble," a member of the Dora Milaje in the film. The character was in the first Black Panther, and is identified with the black facial tattoo placed vertically over the right eye and down the cheek. The name of the character was introduced in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

"Black Panther exceeded my expectations by leaps and bounds. I was working on it. I knew it was gonna be amazing because it was Marvel, it's a superhero movie, and it's action. People didn't think that an all Black superhero movie could be done, and it broke box office records.

She said the movie honors Boseman and also honors Black culture.

"What we did on the first Black Panther had not been done before. This is a superhero movie with a Black lead and all Black-led cast and it was unheard of. It was successful for the box office and for the culture because we had Black boys and girls seeing people on screen who looked like them in powerful roles," she said.

Adams-Ginyard was also the stunt double for Danai Gurira in Black Panther, and then again in Avengers End Game and Infinity War. She also was the stunt double for Teyonah Parris in WandaVision. She was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in the new category of Outstanding Stunt Performance for her work on the HBO series, Lovecraft Country.