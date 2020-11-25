Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from THU 2:00 PM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
3
High Wind Watch
from THU 6:00 PM PST until FRI 3:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Ventura County Mountains
High Wind Watch
from THU 10:00 PM PST until FRI 3:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys

Black Friday unlike any other in year of pandemic

By
Published 
Holidays
FOX 11

This year’s ‘Black Friday’ will be unlike any other

Shoppers waited outside in long lines as businesses abide by social distancing guidelines.

LOS ANGELES - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the holidays won’t be the same, especially Black Friday. 

Many stores will be closed, but you might still see long lines of people outside... this time because of physical distancing. 
        
Stores are required to keep the number of customers down to meet safety guidelines.
 
“It’s their responsibility to maintain social distancing in their stores and in their lines outside of their store and many of them are actually bringing in security that will control beginning and ends of their lines,” said Citadel Outlets General Manager David Blagg.

This year many retailers started their Black Friday specials early and encouraged online shopping. 

“The retailers have stretched out their Black Friday specials to start earlier and to last longer in December so there’s not the rush to have to come on Black Friday but to enjoy the holiday season a little bit longer,” said Molly Unger who manages the Westfield Shopping malls. 

It’s just one more way to keep people at home this Black Friday and avoid any long lines.

And a growing number of stores say they will be closed on Thanksgiving this year so employees can spend the holiday with their families. Some of those stores include: Target, Best Buy, Lowe's, The Home Depot, Macy's, Kohl's and several other. 