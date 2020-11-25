Black Friday unlike any other in year of pandemic

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the holidays won’t be the same, especially Black Friday.

Many stores will be closed, but you might still see long lines of people outside... this time because of physical distancing.



Stores are required to keep the number of customers down to meet safety guidelines.



“It’s their responsibility to maintain social distancing in their stores and in their lines outside of their store and many of them are actually bringing in security that will control beginning and ends of their lines,” said Citadel Outlets General Manager David Blagg.

This year many retailers started their Black Friday specials early and encouraged online shopping.

“The retailers have stretched out their Black Friday specials to start earlier and to last longer in December so there’s not the rush to have to come on Black Friday but to enjoy the holiday season a little bit longer,” said Molly Unger who manages the Westfield Shopping malls.

It’s just one more way to keep people at home this Black Friday and avoid any long lines.

And a growing number of stores say they will be closed on Thanksgiving this year so employees can spend the holiday with their families. Some of those stores include: Target, Best Buy, Lowe's, The Home Depot, Macy's, Kohl's and several other.