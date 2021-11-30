Officer, 3 others dead after shootout in Clayton County neighborhood

A Clayton County police officer was killed in a shootout with a suspect while on a domestic violence call in a normally quiet Rex neighborhood Tuesday evening. Two other women and the gunman are also dead, police said.

"I heard like a set of gunshots and then probably maybe like a couple of minutes later I heard like… it was like a shootout type of gunshot fire," Carrington Green said explaining the gunshots that shattered the evening.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Jervis Court off of Biscayne around 8:40 p.m. Clayton County police said 911 received reports of a drive-by shooting, a woman facedown in the front yard, and a boy shot at another location.

"Initial responding uniformed patrol officers were actually met by a 12-year-old juvenile who had been shot in the face," Chief Kevin Roberts said. "He was able to lead them to the residence."

Chief Roberts said those officers were met at the front of the home by a man armed with a handgun inside the house. The man opened fire on the officers, who were able to take cover, the chief said.

Police said the man then ran to the back of the house.

"As he fled to the rear of the residence, he was met by tactical units that were approaching by foot," the chief said. "He also engaged them in gunfire, unfortunately striking two of our officers."

Clayton County Field Training Officer Henry Laxson was shot and rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition where he later died. The second officer, Alex Chandler, was shot in the hand during the exchange of gunfire and is expected to survive.

"Our tactical officers were able to return fire, killing the suspect," Chief Roberts said.

Officers made entry into the home and found the bodies of two women who police said were shot and killed before they arrived at the scene.

The boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

"We were able to go to the hospital, but we were not able to speak to him," the chief said.

The names and ages of the victims are being withheld until police can notify the next of kin.

"This doesn’t really happen in our neighborhood. Our neighborhood is quiet. And for this to happen is kind of scary," Syrae Green said.

Further details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Clayton County Field Training Officer Henry Laxson as he was recognized for being an employee of the quarter for the Clayton County Police Department on Oct. 5, 2020. (Clayton County Police Department)

"My heart aches for every police officer and their family," the chief said. "These things just shouldn’t happen."

Officer Laxson is said to be a veteran officer of the Clayton County Police Department and the county's tactical team. He has been cited for merit on several occasions and frequents the department's Facebook page when honoring employees of the quarter.

Tributes began to pour in for the fallen officers overnight.

Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill posted on his personal Facebook page photos of Laxson and himself writing:

"Officer Henry Laxson was one of Clayton’s finest and unquestionably our very best. Laxson far exceeded all expectations of what an ideal police officer should be. I will greatly miss your smile young man. Rest easy son, the brotherhood will continue the watch from here."

The department is asking the public to keep their officers in their thoughts and prayers.