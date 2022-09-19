Biohackers learn how to live longer, age better

Biohackers descended on Beverly Hills for a three-day conference.

What exactly is a biohacker? They're people who want to live longer, feel, and age better.

The annual conference held at The Beverly Hilton showcased the latest advancements in science and technology.

Among the inventions - a bed that cools you down for a better sleep; a suit to drain your lymphatic system to reshape, recover, and rejuvenate; a mist for the good of your insides and the health of your cells.

Biohacking can look odd, but Dave Asprey, who is the so-called father of the biohacking movement, says there's real science behind the techniques taught and sold.

No one bats an eye when you say you practice yoga or meditate, but plenty might question the need for special glasses to protect the wearer from so-called "junk light."

Or, that you could mimic the benefits of a 45-minute run with just 5 minutes on a stationary bike, three times a week. It's high-intensity interval training, high-tech style.

It's clear the concept is not as foreign as it once was.

That might mean buying a $650 headset to listen to binaural tones with guided meditation to sleep more deeply, relieve stress, and even lose weight.

But Asprey assures the biohacker curious that the mission for better living, better aging, and a better brain doesn't have to be expensive.

"If you spend no money, the goal is to teach everyone to do it."

You can do things like meditate, take cold showers, or get outside in the morning for a walk and some vitamin D, he advised.