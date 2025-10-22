The Brief The U.S. faced 14 separate billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in the first half of 2025, totaling $101.4 billion in damages, according to data from Climate Central. January's Los Angeles wildfires caused over $60 billion in damage, becoming the most expensive wildfire in U.S. history.



New data is revealing 14 separate billion-dollar weather events and climate disasters that have impacted the U.S. during the first six months of 2025.

The data was previously managed by NOAA, but now continues under Climate Central and Adam Smith, formerly the lead scientist for NOAA’s U.S. Billion-Dollar Weather and Climate Disasters program.

Billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in 2025

By the numbers:

According to the data, 14 separate billion-dollar weather and climate disasters have occurred across the U.S. during the first six months of 2025, costing $101.4 billion in damages.

This is well above the inflation-adjusted annual average of nine events over the past 46 years.

January’s Los Angeles wildfires were the costliest event so far this year – and the costliest wildfire on record – with damages exceeding $60 billion, nearly doubling the previous record.

RELATED COVERAGE:

14 billion-dollar weather events in 2025

Los Angeles Wildfires (Jan. 7-28): $61.2B Southeastern Severe Storms (Feb 15-16): $1.6B Southern Severe Storms (March 3-5): $1.4B Central Tornado Outbreak (March 14-16): $10.6B Texas Hail Storms and Flooding (March 25-28): $1.2B North Central Tornado Outbreak (March 29-31): $1.9B Central Tornado Outbreak and Flooding (April 1-7): $4.3B North Central Tornado Outbreak and Severe Storms (April 17-20): $2.4B Eastern Severe Storms (May 1-3): $1.9B North Central and Eastern Tornado Outbreak and Severe Storms (May 15-17): $5.9B Central and Southeastern Tornado Outbreak and Severe Storms (May 18-20): $2.6B Southern Severe Storms (May 22-26): $1.2B Southeastern and Central Severe Storms (June 5-7): $2.4B North Central and Northeast Severe Storms (June 15-19):$2.8B

Economic impact of LA wildfires

Dig deeper:

Earlier this year, UCLA’s Anderson School of Management estimated that total property and capital losses from the Los Angeles wildfires could range between $76 billion and $131 billion, with insured losses estimated up to $45 billion.

RELATED: Whistleblower says Palisades Fire could have been prevented if LAFD leadership followed protocol

Big picture view:

As of June 2025, the U.S. has sustained 417 such events since 1980, with a total cost exceeding $3.1 trillion.