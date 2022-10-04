Expand / Collapse search

Woman killed after being run over, dragged by semi in Echo Park parking lot

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Echo Park
FOX 11

Big rig kills sleeping woman

A homeless woman was killed when she was dragged by a big rig while sleeping in a store parking lot.

LOS ANGELES - A woman is dead after she was run over and dragged by a big rig in an Echo Park Vons parking lot overnight.

A semi not affiliated with Vons drove over a pile of cardboard where a woman was sleeping inside around 1 a.m., according to police.

The truck driver saw he was dragging something, went outside, and found the victim. She has not been identified. 

Authorities said drugs and/or alcohol are not being considered factors in this crash and the truck driver is cooperating with the investigation.