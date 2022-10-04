Woman killed after being run over, dragged by semi in Echo Park parking lot

A woman is dead after she was run over and dragged by a big rig in an Echo Park Vons parking lot overnight.

A semi not affiliated with Vons drove over a pile of cardboard where a woman was sleeping inside around 1 a.m., according to police.

The truck driver saw he was dragging something, went outside, and found the victim. She has not been identified.

Authorities said drugs and/or alcohol are not being considered factors in this crash and the truck driver is cooperating with the investigation.