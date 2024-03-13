17-year-old girl escapes from alleged kidnapper after nearly a week in captivity, officials say

A man has been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping and rape of a 17-year-old girl who managed to escape after nearly a week in captivity, according to authorities.

The suspect, Zackary Dourousseau, allegedly picked up the teen in his vehicle the evening of March 1, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.

Dourousseau allegedly drove the victim to his Sugarloaf home and asked her to have sex. When the teen refused, Dourousseau held the victim in his home against her will for six days, officials said.

During that time, the girl was forced to have sex with Dourousseau "in exchange for her freedom," authorities said. The girl was also forced to drink large amounts of alcohol and was given little food and water.

Authorities said the teen was also forced to go with Dourousseau on his ride to work and she was held captive in his locked vehicle.

Somehow, the girl was able to escape and run to a nearby store where employees called 911, officials said.

Dourousseau was later located at his home and taken into custody. He was booked into Big Bear Jail on several charges including kidnapping, statutory rape, and false imprisonment. His next court date is scheduled for March 18.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Big Bear Sheriff Station at (909) 866-0100. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463) or leave information on the website at www.wetip.com.