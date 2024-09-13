'No eating dogs and cats,' Biden jokes as he wears Trump 2024 hat

The Brief President Biden took jabs at both Donald Trump and himself at an event in Pennsylvania this week. Biden told the crowd he didn’t remember his own name before reminding them not to eat dogs and cats.



President Joe Biden said he didn’t remember his own name and briefly wore a Trump 2024 hat during a playful exchange at a Pennsylvania fire station.

Biden was in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, Wednesday to mark 23 years since the attacks on 9/11. Shanksville is where Flight 93 crashed after a group of passengers stopped four al-Qaida hijackers from flying the plane into a federal building in Washington, D.C.

Video by Mikaylah Sines shows Biden joking with the crowd at one point, offering to trade a cap with the presidential seal on it for a red Trump cap. He found a taker, who then joked with Biden about being old and asked Biden to autograph the president’s cap. Initially, Biden said "I ain’t going that far" when he was asked to wear the Trump hat, but he ended up putting it on briefly with a big smile.

As Biden was wrapping up his visit, he reminded the crowd, "Remember: No eating dogs or cats," taking a shot at former President Donald Trump.

During Tuesday’s debate against Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump repeated false and inflammatory claims about Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, alleging they are responsible for eating pets in the community.

"In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs. The people that came in, they’re eating the cats," Trump said during the debate.

This claim has been thoroughly debunked by local officials, who have found no evidence to support such accusations.

The baseless rumors were originally spread through social media posts and gained traction after being amplified by Trump’s campaign and other Republican figures, including Trump's running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance.