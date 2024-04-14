Biden issues disaster declaration for California counties over recent storms

President Joe Biden has issued a disaster declaration for Los Angeles County and other counties in California for the severe storms that struck the state earlier this year.

The declaration issued Saturday orders "federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms, tornadoes, flooding, landslides, and mudslides from January 31 to February 9, 2024," according to the White House.

The declaration applies to Los Angeles County, Ventura County and the counties of Butte, Glenn, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz and Sutter.

Federal funding is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and repair.

"California has secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration thanks to @POTUS for early February storms," Gov. Gavin Newsom posted Sunday morning on X. "This declaration brings in more resources for local communities across the state recovering from the widespread impacts of these storms."

Andrew Grant of the Federal Emergency Management Agency was appointed to coordinate federal recovery operations in the affected areas.