Bicyclist seriously injured in Newport Beach hit-and-run

A man riding a bicycle was seriously injured when he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle Sunday in Newport Beach, authorities said.

The vehicle was described as a white sedan with a cracked windshield, according to a watch commander at the Newport Beach Police Department, who added that the bicyclist's condition was "not real good."

The crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Jamboree Road, near Fletcher Jones Motorcars, where the suspect's vehicle was driving southbound on Jamboree.

All southbound lanes of Jamboree Road are closed at Eastbluff Drive and University Avenue.