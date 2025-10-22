Bicyclist in Vernon killed after being hit by 2 hit-and-run drivers

The Brief A bicyclist was struck and killed in Vernon on Wednesday morning. Investigators said the victim was struck by two cars and neither driver stopped to help. The rider was declared dead at the scene.



A bicyclist was killed in Vernon after being struck by two hit-and-run drivers Wednesday morning, authorities said.

What we know:

An official with the Vernon Police Department said that crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on Pacific Avenue, near 45th Street.

Investigators said the male victim was ejected from his bike after he was struck while traveling southbound on Pacific Avenue. The driver did not stop to help, and the rider was then struck by a second car.

Both drivers left the scene where the rider was pronounced dead by paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released. At this stage of the investigation, descriptions of the vehicles involved were not available.