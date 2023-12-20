Beware of fake cops, authorities warn

There's a new warning about armed robbers posing as fake police officers.

According to the Palmdale Sheriff's Station, the victims were traveling along Agua Dulce Road Monday night when they were stopped by what looked like an unmarked police SUV equipped with red and blue light bars on the windshield.

Two men in ski masks jumped out with guns, and they were joined by two other suspects who got there in a white cargo van.

The suspects ransacked the victims' van before escaping.

Authorities are reminding all drivers to be vigilant and if you are asked to pull over by someone who appears to be law enforcement, proceed to a well-lighted and/or public area before stopping your car, so that your interaction can be witnessed.



