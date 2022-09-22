Smash-and-grab robbers accused of stealing $5M worth of items from Beverly Hills jewelry store arrested

Multiple suspects have been arrested in connection with a March smash-and-grab robbery in Beverly Hills, according to police.

Three arrests were made Wednesday by several law enforcement agencies including Beverly Hills' SWAT Team and the FBI.

The three suspects were identified as a minor; 20-year-old Deshon Bell of Long Beach; and Jimmy Lee Vernon of Gardena.

A fourth suspect, 37-year-old Ladell Tharpe was previously arrested for an unrelated crime.

BHPD said a 9 mm handgun and a high-capacity magazine were recovered from the location where Bell was arrested.

Police also located and collected evidence connecting the suspects to the robbery during the warrant, they added.

The March smash-and-grab robbery happened the afternoon of March 22 when the suspects used sledgehammers and weapons to break the front window of the Luxury Jewels of Beverly Hills. Close to $5 million worth of items were stolen, the owner said.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing and they continue to search for the remaining suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2125.