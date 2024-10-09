WATCH: Customer knocks out man harassing diners at Beverly Hills restaurant

A video of a fight outside a Beverly Hills restaurant is going viral, after one of the restaurant customers knocked out a man, part of a group seemingly harassing diners, with a single punch.

It happened back in August, at Porta Via on Canon Drive in Beverly Hills, on a street where armed security patrols.

According to the restaurant, a group of three men dressed in all black approached the restaurant with their phone cameras rolling, and started harassing their customers. That's when one of those diners got up to confront the group.

The video shows the two exchanging verbal blows, before the man in black swats at the diner. The diner punches back, and doesn't miss. The blow sending the man toppling backwards into a heat lamp.

Original reports on social media said that the man who threw the punch was the restaurant manager, but, Porta Via confirmed to FOX 11 that that was wrong, and the man was a customer. The restaurant added that they "deplore harassment and violence of any kind."

The Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to FOX 11 that officers did take a report that night, but no charges were filed and no arrests for made.