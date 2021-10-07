Anti-vaccine protesters confront parents walking kids to school in Beverly Hills

A mom and her child were caught up in a confrontation with a mob of anti-vaccine protesters in Beverly Hills.

A video captured by Beverly Hills Courier reporter Samuel Braslow showed the tense moments between the protesters and the families walking their kids to school at Hawthorne Elementary School on Wednesday.

The bizarre moments happened on "National Walk to School Day," of all days. The video showed the protesters accusing the parents of child abuse as the kids were seen walking with masks on.

Braslow reports police were there to provide security for the families.

