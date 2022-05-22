Vehicles covered in antisemitic messages drive through Beverly Hills
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - The city of Beverly Hills and its local police department are reminding people it "strongly condemns antisemitism in all its forms" after multiple vehicles with anti-Semitic messaging were spotted throughout the city on Saturday afternoon.
According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, a traffic stop was initiated.
Authorities said there was minimal to no known threat to life or property.
Anyone with information is asked to call police