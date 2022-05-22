Expand / Collapse search

Vehicles covered in antisemitic messages drive through Beverly Hills

By Alexa Mae Asperin
The city of Beverly Hills and its local police department are reminding people it "strongly condemns antisemitism in all its forms" after multiple vehicles with anti-Semitic messaging were spotted throughout the city on Saturday afternoon. Video courtesy: streetpeopleofbeverlyhills2

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - The city of Beverly Hills and its local police department are reminding people it "strongly condemns antisemitism in all its forms" after multiple vehicles with anti-Semitic messaging were spotted throughout the city on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, a traffic stop was initiated. 

Authorities said there was minimal to no known threat to life or property.

Anyone with information is asked to call police