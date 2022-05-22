Vehicles covered in antisemitic messages drive through Beverly Hills

The city of Beverly Hills and its local police department are reminding people it "strongly condemns antisemitism in all its forms" after multiple vehicles with anti-Semitic messaging were spotted throughout the city on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, a traffic stop was initiated.

Authorities said there was minimal to no known threat to life or property.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo: streetpeopleofbeverlyhills2

