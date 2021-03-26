Beverly Cleary, beloved children’s book author, dies at 104

article

Beverly Cleary, a beloved children’s book author who brought characters like Henry Huggins, Ramona and Beezus Quimby to life, has died. She was 104.

HarperCollins Children’s Books confirmed the news Friday in a statement. Cleary died Thursday in Carmel, California, where she’d lived since the 1960s.

Cleary’s first book, "Henry Huggins," was published in 1950. She went on to publish more than 40 books, becoming "beloved by generations of children," the publisher said.

"We are saddened by the passing of Beverly Cleary, one of the most beloved children’s authors of all time. Looking back, she’d often say, ‘I’ve had a lucky life,’ and generations of children count themselves lucky too—lucky to have the very real characters Beverly Cleary created, including Henry Huggins, Ramona and Beezus Quimby, and Ralph S. Mouse, as true friends who helped shape their growing-up years," Suzanne Murphy, president and publisher of HarperCollins Children’s Books, said in a statement.

"We at HarperCollins also feel extremely lucky to have worked with Beverly Cleary and to have enjoyed her sparkling wit. Her timeless books are an affirmation of her everlasting connection to the pleasures, challenges, and triumphs that are part of every childhood," Murphy added.

