Best outdoor sports bar hot spots in Los Angeles

The new ''upscale'' sports bar in Universal City had been open for just a few months when the pandemic shut it and so many others down, now thanks to sports, and thanks to the success of L.A.'s teams, they just might make it to the finish line, whenever and wherever that turns out to be.

It's shaping up to be a big night for General Admission.

"We've had to get creative, being entrepreneurs,'' owner Kamran Pourkazemi told FOX 11 Tuesday afternoon.

"Without sports we would be having a very tough time."

In addition to expanding into parking lots, driveways, and sidewalks, with City permission and permitting, Pourkazemi's invested in sound system, a new take out menu, an APP and better quality and speed on his internet connections. And for those sports fans, giant TV screens mounted on carts that can be moved around depending on what the crowds want to watch.

For a night like tonight, with the Dodgers and Padres on Fox Sports 1 and the Lakers in the NBA finals, on ABC, it's a chance to make some much needed money, give people a bit of a respite from pandemic news, even though both the NBA and now MLB are in the so called ''bubble."

As you'll see from the list created by our friends at Eater LA, there are a lot of ''roaring'' spots for sports fans to have some fun and also support their local businesses.

