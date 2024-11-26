Bésame Mucho music festival at Dodger Stadium canceled

The Brief The popular Latin music festival was canceled a month before it was set to occur at Dodger Stadium. Organizers said it was canceled "due to circumstances beyond our control. " Anyone who purchased tickets will automatically get a refund.



The popular Latin music festival, Bésame Mucho, which was scheduled to occur at Dodger Stadium in December has been canceled, organizers announced Monday.

The festival was scheduled for Dec. 21 and featured headliners such as Pitbull, Shakira, Enrique Iglesias, Los Tigres Del Norte, Juanes, Elvis Crespo, and several other top Latin artists.

The reason for the cancelation is unknown. On their website, organizers wrote the following message, "We are heartbroken to share that due to circumstances beyond our control, this year’s Besame Mucho Festival in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium will no longer take place.

We take great pride in our annual celebration of exceptional music and culture, connecting generations in a way no other event can. After working tirelessly all year to bring you another unforgettable show in December, we are deeply disappointed to share this news.

Your tickets purchased directly from Front Gate Tickets will be automatically refunded to the original method of payment in as little as 30 days."

Several fans expressed outrage on social media, some saying "The audacity to keep sending payment reminders and then pull this," and "I feel bad for all those people that purchased hotels and were coming from out of town."

Many fans are speculating that a major headliner canceled, or enough tickets weren't sold due to their high prices.

Bésame Mucho Austin tickets are currently on sale and that event is scheduled for April 5.