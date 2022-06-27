Ben Affleck's son, 10, gets in Lamborghini driver's seat, backs into BMW in LA

Ben Affleck's young son reportedly got in the Lamborghini driver's seat – and then bumped into another car.

According to a report from TMZ, the actor's 10-year-old son Samuel got behind the wheel of the Lamborghini and backed into a BMW at an exotic car dealership in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

TMZ shared photos of the incident over the weekend.

Everyone is OK after the young boy's mishap. TMZ reports there were no damages.