Beloved market in Chinatown shutting down amid crimes in Los Angeles

A beloved market in Chinatown is shutting down next month after a rash of robberies and a drop in business. It's just the latest business to be forced to close because of crime.

Yue Wa Market owner Amy Tran says her customers are sad to see this happen.

"I tell customers I have to close in September. They say, ‘What happened? What happened?’" Tran said.

She's owned the market off Broadway and Ord for 18 years. Her shop has suffered repeated robberies, and she said there has been a decline in business post-pandemic and amid ongoing ICE raids in L.A.

Yue Wa has served the elderly and low-income, who will now have one fewer option for affordable fresh produce.

The market has been Tran's main source of income for nearly two decades, so her children have created a GoFundMe page to help her pay for health care so she can retire.