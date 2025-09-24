Bell residents concerned about losing home after mobile home park put on sale

The Brief Residents of two mobile home parks in Bell are concerned about losing their homes after being told since 2020 that the parks are for sale. The city of Bell says it is working on a relocation plan for residents, and that purchases of homes made directly between residents are not valid. Despite the parks being acquired in 1995 to create affordable housing, the city states they are not currently designated as low-income or senior housing.



Residents at two City of Bell-owned mobile home parks are afraid. Since 2020, they’ve been hearing that the Bell Mobile Home Park and Florence Village are being put up for sale. Now, city officials are telling them that appraisals will be done on their homes as the city prepares a relocation impact report to assess possible relocation costs for residents in more than 200 mobile homes.

Guillermo Gonzalez has lived here for more than 20 years and can’t imagine where he could afford to move on his retiree income. Despite assurances from city officials that they are going to help the residents in every way they can, there is little trust. Several residents told us they moved in recently and were never told what was happening. Luis Rodriguez went through the extensive application process for the city’s hired management company to approve him and his wife to live here in March. They pay rent to the city but had to purchase the mobile home from the previous owner. He says they spent their retirement nest egg—$200,000—between the purchase and the renovations they started.

City officials say those purchases are not valid because residents were not dealing directly with the city, which leaves Rodriguez few options other than hiring a lawyer he can’t afford.

Bell officials say every resident will meet with a relocation specialist to review their needs and are offering appraisers to establish fair market values for their homes as mitigation options are explored.

The Bell City Housing Authority acquired the parks in 1995, according to a December 2020 City of Bell press release, to "improve the City’s supply of affordable housing."

But in a press release today, the city tells FOX 11 the parks are "not designated as low-income-restricted or senior housing. If approved, the plan will also create opportunities for new affordable and senior housing, retail, restaurant and entertainment opportunities in the future."

Below is a statement released by the City of Bell:

"After careful consideration, the City of Bell has decided to update the FY 2020 Impact Report and prepare closure plans for Bell Mobile and Florence Village Mobile Home Parks to protect resident safety and support long-term land use planning and community reinvestment.

There are a few misconceptions about this process. The parks have not been sold, and they are not designated as low-income-restricted or senior housing. If approved, the plan will also create opportunities for new affordable and senior housing, retail, restaurants, and entertainment opportunities in the future.

As part of the process, every resident will meet with a relocation specialist to review household and financial needs. Also, residents will meet with a licensed appraiser to establish the fair market value of their home. These interviews and the appraisals will guide the Relocation Plan and Impact Report.

The City is committed to working closely with all affected households to ensure they receive support, resources, and assistance in securing future housing. We recognize that every resident deserves safe, stable, and dignified housing. While the current conditions of the parks present challenges, taking proactive steps now helps protect families from worsening infrastructure and greater disruptions down the road.

This is a difficult but necessary decision that reflects our commitment to a safer, more sustainable future for the community. Once the plan is complete, it will be submitted to the City Council for review and consideration."