Bell Gardens HS threat: Stolen firearms, ammunition recovered; 2 arrested

Two suspects have been arrested after stolen weapons and ammunition were recovered following an investigation into a possible threat at Bell Gardens High School.

According to police, detectives were notified Sunday of a social media post regarding a possible threat and were able to identify the person who made the threat.

While conducting surveillance, authorities conducted a traffic stop on two adults. During that vehicle search, detectives found two stolen firearms, body armor, high-capacity magazines, and ammunition, police said.

Both suspects were taken into custody. Their identities were not released.

"The Bell Gardens Police Department is committed to fully investigating threats of this nature," police said in a statement. "We focus on ensuring the safety of students, school staff, and community members as we respond to incidents of this nature."

Police continue to encourage people to report any information that poses a threat to the safety of others.

Bell Gardens PD continues to communicate with the Montebello Unified School District as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bell Gardens Police Department at 562-806-7632.