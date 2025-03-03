Fake cash left on street following break-in at Bel Air home

The Brief The break-in happened just after 1 a.m. Milldale Drive. No one was home at the time. Several fake $100 bills were seen scattered on the street, along with designer handbags.



LAPD detectives are searching for the burglars who broke into a mansion in Bel Air.

What we know:

The break-in happened around 1 a.m. Monday on the 15400 block of Milldale Drive.

An armed guard called police reporting three male suspects who got away in a black BMW, police said.

Video from the scene showed several $100 bills scattered on the street, along with some high-end purses and handbags.

LAPD confirmed the money was fake.

No one was home at the time of the burglary. LAPD said the thieves likely hopped over the fence to gain entry.