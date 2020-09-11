Beauty products to help with dehydration, maskne, wrinkles

Fall is officially here in less than two weeks. With summer behind us and fall ahead of us, now is a great time to start a new skincare regimen.

We have some skin problems! Dehydrated skin from those drying summer months, more wrinkles thanks to the stress of homeschooling, and the "maskne" from wearing our face masks all the time.

Here are some gadgets and inexpensive products to help make sure your skin is ready and glowing for fall.

1. Light therapy masks that you can do in the comfort of your own home. It’s easy to put on by simply adjusting a strap. It has two options: the red light and the blue light which is for anti-aging and acne preventing. It will clear up your skin and have it looking radiant.

2. Rollers whether they be a jade roller or a quartz roller. These are great for lifting and toning while at the same time giving it a lymphatic drainage massage. This will remove all the toxins and have your face nice and tone without breaking the bank.

Advertisement

3. Have you ever heard about ice rolling? This is another secret that will keep your skin youthful. They de-puff your skin. Take it out of the freezer and roll it over your face.

4. Making sure you are hydrated is probably one of the most essential things when it comes to having glowing, radiant skin. You want to make sure you are hydrated from within making sure you are drinking eight to 10 glasses of water.

5. To stay hydrated on the outside: Check out this $4 rose water at Trader Joe’s. It’s great for not just hydrating your face but keeping it refreshed.

And for more beauty and lifestyle tips, check out Anais's Instagram page @AnaisGrullon.