Beat the heat: LA City pools offering affordable day passes

With dangerous heat coming our way, there are options for the many families in the San Fernando Valley who are looking for affordable ways to stay cool.

The City of Los Angeles has several public pools, including one huge facility at the Hansen Dam, where prices for the day can go as low as $1 to $4, with $10 passes for youth that last all summer.

With so many people using the facilities in the heat wave, they are desperately looking for lifeguards.

Trainings are coming up, as soon as this weekend. Those interested can click here for more information.