BeachLife Festival 2025: Full lineup announced

The Brief The 2025 BeachLife Festival is scheduled to take place on Redondo Beach from May 2-4. Lenny Kravitz was announced as one of the headliners. The Beach Boys are also scheduled to hit the stage.



Spring is almost here and in the spirit of the warmer weather, there's an exciting update for those who enjoy life on the beach.

The headliners have been announced for the BeachLife Festival, which is a three-day event that will take place in Redondo Beach in May.

Fans will be able to enjoy their favorite artists performing on the sand of the South Bay beach.

What we know:

The BeachLife Festival is scheduled to take place in Redondo Beach from May 2-4, 2025.

Lenny Kravitz will headline on Friday, Sublime will take the helm on Saturday and Alanis Morissette will conclude the festival on Sunday.

Other performers set to hit the stage include Aloe Blacc, Train, Skip Marley, Cake, The Beach Boys with John Stamos, and Jackson Browne.

(BeachLife Festival)

Ticket information for the BeachLife Festival

By the numbers:

Data from the festival website indicates Admiral and VIP tickets for the festival are sold out. Also, general admission-plus tickets, priced at $524, are close to selling out.

However, there are several other options.

General admission tickets begin at $409 for all three days, with tickets priced for each day at $189 and $449 per day for VIP tickets.

Tickets are available for the Captain tier, which are priced at $3,299 for all three days and $1,399 per day.

The Captain tickets include:

Captain-only front row access

A private bungalow

Hosted beer, wine and cocktails

Artist meet and greets

Private bars

Dedicated parking

Private side stage views

Private restrooms with A/C

Click here for more information.