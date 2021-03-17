Beached whale at Dockweiler State Beach dies

A beached whale that was spotted at Dockweiler State Beach has died Wednesday evening.

Earlier in the day, Marine Animal Rescue, Marine Mammal Care Los Angeles and Los Angeles County lifeguards responded to a call of a beached whale that appeared thin and malnourished, according to Los Angeles County Superintendent Janice Hahn.

The whale was pronounced dead minutes after the rescue efforts, Hahn said. The whale is believed to be about two years old, Hahn was told by experts at the scene.

