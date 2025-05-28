Bay Cities Deli closed: Beloved Santa Monica bakery addresses closure

The Brief Bay Cities Italian Market in Santa Monica was closed by the LA County Department of Public Health on May 21. The closure was due to a "major" violation related to a "vermin infestation," according to the county website. It is currently unclear how long the market will remain closed.



Bay Cities Italian Deli and Bakery, the popular Santa Monica restaurant known for its "Godmother" sandwich, is shut down.

The temporary closure comes after a recent inspection by the County of Los Angeles Public Health department resulted in the discovery of a "vermin infestation."

What we know:

According to the inspection report on the county's website, "Bay Cities Italian Market" was closed on May 21. "Bay Cities Importing, Inc.," also listed with the same address (1517 Lincoln Blvd.) was closed on the same day.

The report noted a "major" violation of the "no rodents, insects, birds, or animals" category.

Additionally, the report listed "vermin infestation" as the reason for closure for both Bay Cities Italian Market and Bay Cities Importing.

Additional issues were identified with hot and cold holding temperatures, inadequate cleaning and sanitizing of cooking surfaces, as well as handwashing practices.

On the business' Yelp page, a "Low Health Score Alert" explains the establishment has "received a health score that is lower than others in its area. 10 violations." The alert went on to list the 10 "standards not met," which include "food properly stored";"food contact surfaces: clean and sanitized"; and "Hands clean and properly washed; gloves used properly."

What they're saying:

In a statement posted on social media, Bay Cities apologized to its customers and said it takes full responsibility for the health infractions.

"We are actively working with the Health Department and third-party professionals to address all the issues and make meaningful improvements to our operations," the post read.

Bay Cities also refuted reports that rodents were found on-site, saying it is false and not included in the official report by the health department.

"This is a difficult time for all of us at Bay Cities, but it is also a moment of reflection and recommitment. We are doing the work to come back better, and we are deeply grateful for your patience, trust, and continued support as we move forward."

The backstory:

Founded in 1925, the deli and bakery specializes in homemade, authentic Italian specialties such as freshly made pasta, bread, and rolls, according to its website. The deli and bakery is also a gourmet market for those looking for domestic and imported groceries, including cheese, wine, and housewares.

The restaurant first opened on the corner of Broadway and Lincoln before relocating to its current home on the same block.

What's next:

It's unclear how long Bay Cities will be closed.