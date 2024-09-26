Batman gets Walk of Fame star; First superhero honored

For the first time in history, a superhero has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Batman's name is now on the 2,790th star, right next to the star of the actor who first played him on TV, Adam West, and that of Batman's co-creator, Bob Kane.

Fans lined up around the block, many of them in full costume, others carrying comic books and props, hoping to get treasured belongings signed by West's counterpart in the first TV series, Burt Ward, who played Robin. The 79-year-old's own star faces Batman's.

"It's kind of like we are still doing it, and will be forever," Ward said.

Indeed, the iconic Batman character is eternal and legendary. Created by DC Comics in 1939, the Dark Knight has stood as a symbol of determination, courage, and justice for generations of fans for more than 85 years.

As one young person in line put it, "Batman is all of us, we could all be Batman, because he reminds us there is a hero in all of us, and we all have a chance to be something bigger than ourselves."

If you wish to visit the star, it's at 6764 Hollywood Blvd., justt steps away from the Guiness World Records Museum, which awarded Batman the title of first superhero with a star on the Walk Of Fame.