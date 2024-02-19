Barbie and Cross Colours fashion brand unite

It's "Hi Barbie" with a twist as icons collaborate. Hip-hop fashion brand Cross Colours has partnered with Mattel for a Barbie fashion editorial.



Cross Colours became famous with the launch of '90s West Coast hip-hop. The over-sized line with its signature colors, blue jeans and jackets was worn by Tupac, Snoop, TLC and by Will Smith in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.



Cross Colours Barbie and Cross Colours Ken were inspired by the design work of the clothing line's designers, TJ Walker and Carl Jones.

This mini version of the over-sized fashion line was featured by Mattel for Black History Month on the Instagram page @Barbiestyle. The brand, whose motto is, "Clothing Without Prejudice," says "we think these dolls are the flyest."



Walker and Jones brought the line back in recent years, and have been seen on the runways at LA Fashion Week.

Cross Colours said "The Barbie and Ken apparel will be available around Summer/Fall 2024. The manufacturing decisions for the dolls haven't been finalized."

You can buy the people-sized fashions on the Cross Colours website. FOX 11 profiled Cross Colours' designers and their downtown LA showroom at the New Mart.