Victim killed in San Bernardino bar shooting identified; 4 others injured

One person is dead and four others injured after a shooting at a bar and lounge in San Bernardino Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded to the Marquis Lounge located at 1036 W. Highland Avenue just before 10 p.m. after receiving multiple calls reporting a shooting.

At the scene, officers found one person dead and four others suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim who died has been identified as 32-year-old James Vincent Dickson of San Bernardino.

Police said one other victim with a gunshot wound was self-transported to the hospital.

The four other victims were last listed in stable condition.

The motive of the shooting is still being investigated.

No suspect information has been provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

