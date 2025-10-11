'Bank jugging' crimes on the rise in LA County city, police warn
HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. - Local law enforcement is warning of an uptick in "bank jugging" crimes and urges the public to remain vigilant over this "crime of opportunity.
"Juggers" most frequently target customers carrying bank bags, bank envelopes and/or money boxes, officials said.
What we know:
Bank jugging is when a criminal observes a customer entering and leaving a bank, then follows that customer in order to burglarize their vehicle or rob them directly because they believe the customer is in possession of a large amount of cash.
According to authorities, most "juggings" happen at a retail or commercial business after the customer leaves the bank. Some "juggers will confront the customer and try to rob them by forcibly taking money from them.
The crime can occur on the premises of the financial institution or at another location, like the victim’s home or another business stop. Increasingly, perpetrators are using social media to identify potential targets by monitoring check-ins and financial transactions posted online.
What you can do:
Police have released the following tips:
- Hide your cash — Make sure you conceal your money prior to leaving the confines of the bank or ATM
- Stay alert — Look around the parking lot for anyone watching or lingering
- Don't leave cash in your car — Take it with you
- Vary your routine — Don't drive straight home; instead, take different routes and notice the cars taking the same path as you
- If you think you're being followed, call 911 and drive to the nearest police or fire station or a busy, well-lit public area
- Report suspicious activity — If you see someone watching customers or vehicles outside a bank, call police and notify bank staff
The Source: Information for this story is from the Hermosa Beach Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.