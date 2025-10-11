'Bank jugging' crimes on the rise in LA County city, police warn

The Brief Bank jugging is a crime of opportunity in which a criminal waits for unsuspecting individuals to leave a bank, ATM, or drive-thru with money. Criminals often target those walking out with cash, bank envelopes, or cash bags in hand. The criminals then follow the victim and wait for them to make their next stop. Once they get out of the car, the criminal breaks into their vehicle to steal the money, or in some cases attack the victim.



Local law enforcement is warning of an uptick in "bank jugging" crimes and urges the public to remain vigilant over this "crime of opportunity.

"Juggers" most frequently target customers carrying bank bags, bank envelopes and/or money boxes, officials said.

What we know:

Bank jugging is when a criminal observes a customer entering and leaving a bank, then follows that customer in order to burglarize their vehicle or rob them directly because they believe the customer is in possession of a large amount of cash.

According to authorities, most "juggings" happen at a retail or commercial business after the customer leaves the bank. Some "juggers will confront the customer and try to rob them by forcibly taking money from them.

The crime can occur on the premises of the financial institution or at another location, like the victim’s home or another business stop. Increasingly, perpetrators are using social media to identify potential targets by monitoring check-ins and financial transactions posted online.

What you can do:

Police have released the following tips:

Hide your cash — Make sure you conceal your money prior to leaving the confines of the bank or ATM

Stay alert — Look around the parking lot for anyone watching or lingering

Don't leave cash in your car — Take it with you

Vary your routine — Don't drive straight home; instead, take different routes and notice the cars taking the same path as you

If you think you're being followed, call 911 and drive to the nearest police or fire station or a busy, well-lit public area

Report suspicious activity — If you see someone watching customers or vehicles outside a bank, call police and notify bank staff



