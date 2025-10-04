LA's Baller Hardware becomes a global fashion hotspot

The Brief Baller Hardware has become a fashion hotspot across the world thanks to their iconic merchandise. The family-run shop has been around since 1959. The hardware store has LA two locations – one in Silver Lake and a second in Highland Park.



While most people head to a hardware store looking for anything from power tools to paint, crowds are flocking to a local family-run shop to get their hands on an unlikely fashion statement.

Baller Hardware has been nailing it since 1959. The family-owned shop has battled the "Big Box Invasion," recessions, even natural disasters. Fast-forward to 2025, it's not only drywall and duct tape drawing crowds, it's threads.

The Baller Family

Somewhere along the way, the family realized that their store name was too good not to laugh at.

The Baller, not Baller logo, is a blue circle with two hammers, sturdy and stylish. On the back, a vintage photo of a vintage ride, hammering home that classic California cool.

Where are they located?

Baller Hardware has two locations.

Silver Lake: 2505 Hyperion Avenue, Los Angeles, CA, 90027

Highland Park: 5040 York Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA, 90024

How much does the merchandise cost?

They're selling hundreds of pieces each month, and you can only buy the merchandise in-store.

The tees sell for about $15, the sweatshirts about $30.

Joe Baller admits the profits aren't exactly making them rich, but seeing the brand pop up all over the world is priceless.