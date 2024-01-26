Baldwin Park HS students ordered to evacuate
article
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Students at a high school in the San Gabriel Valley were ordered to evacuate Friday afternoon.
SkyFOX was over Baldwin Park High School as students and staff were scattered across the campus' football stadium.
The Baldwin Park Police Department said the evacuation stemmed from an incident but did not specify what actually happened.
The incident remains under investigation, police say.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.