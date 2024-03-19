Baked Potato Jazz Club in Studio City saved by firefighters

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department quickly knocked down a fire that broke out inside the iconic Baked Potato Jazz Club in Studio City early Tuesday morning. The San Fernando Valley staple has been there since 1970.

LAFD Capt. Adam VanGerpen said a few patrol officers were driving through the area around 5:30 a.m. when they saw smoke in the air and contacted fire dispatch.

When firefighters arrived at the scene near Cahuenga and Lankershim boulevards, they determined the fire was coming from the jazz club. They forced entry and were able to quickly down the blaze.

VanGerpen added the fire was contained to the audio room.

"We are fortunate that the fire was contained to that one room. It could’ve spread to the rest of the restaurant, so if those officers would not have been driving by right at that time, it could’ve been a lot worse," Capt. VanGerpen said.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unknown if the show set for Tuesday night will go on as scheduled.