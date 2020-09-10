Back-to-school tips from Weelicious

Back to school looks different for Southern California families -- your home is your child's school!

However, kids thrive off of consistency and one way to create routine and normalcy? Packing your kid’s lunch box.

Catherine McCord founder of Weelicious has the help you need.

First, pack their lunch the night before.

“I always made my lunches the night before because in the morning I want to sit down, I want to hang out,” said McCord.

Next, get your kids involved in the lunch-making process.

“Asking them what they want for lunch, buying ten items they love, and mix and match. Have them help you make the lunch the night before,” she said.

Keep it simple – three ingredients or less!

She swears by her so-called “dog bite wheels,” which are made of spreading peanut butter on a tortilla and rolling a banana inside. Then they are sliced into pinwheels.

McCord also has three kids learning from home this fall. How does she juggle it all? Planning ahead.

"Twenty-one meals plus snacks that’s what you are responsible for in a week per child so one thing that has saved me has been menu planning. I plan the week before I shop for exactly what we need and I let the kids help too!"

If you want to check out all of McCord’s tips and tricks to get your kids eating and help with quick easy meals, go to @Weelicious on Instagram.